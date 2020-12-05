News
Montshiwa murder trial set for November 2021
Justice Michael Mothobi has this week set the 2nd and 5th November 2021 as trial dates for the late Fairground Holdings Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Montshiwa’s murder case.
The main suspect in this matter, attorney David Modise and his co-accused- a traditional doctor- Tumelo Tshukudu, are linked to the murder of Montshiwa which occurred on the 18th of October 2015.
The 35-year-old Modise who was the deceased’s lawyer is linked to the death of his client and he is facing another charge of stealing by agent.
Modise is currently out on bail awaiting trial while Tshukudu is remanded in custody as he is facing another criminal offence pending before court.
Montshiwa was shot and killed at his house in Block 6 Gaborone.
The police investigations revealed that Modise was the last person to communicate with Montshiwa, just minutes before the CEO’s fatal shooting.
Investigations further revealed that between June 30 and October 17, 2015, Modise withdrew about P245 000 from Montshiwa’s Trust account.
The money according to the Investigating Officer, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, was entrusted to Modise for the purchase of a plot for Montshiwa in Mogoditshane.
It is alleged that when Montshiwa realised that the money was missing from the Trust account, he communicated with Modise demanding to see him at his house on the night he was killed.
Justice Mothobi ordered the accused person to appear in court on the 24th of April for status hearing.
