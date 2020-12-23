•He didn’t even come for the twins funeral(s)- Side Chick

•I don’t have money – Leepetswe

Member of Parliament (MP) for Serowe South Lesedi Leepetswe is currently embroiled in a bitter battle with his ex side chick over financial support following the death of their twins.

The frustrated side chick Thapelo Tshimologo, 37, says she needs money from the married MP for medical reasons.

The MP has however maintained that he has supported Tshimologo as much as he could before and would continue to support her, provided he is financially able to do so.

“I have been taking care of her all along. Claims that I neglected her are false. I only told her once that I don’t have money. I have never refused to assist Lolo (Tshimologo). I supported her when she miscarried the first twin and continued to support her when she lost the second one. I was there for her. The only problem is that she doesn’t seem to understand that there are times when I don’t have money when she wants it. Sometimes when things happen it’s not like you have money readily available,” the MP said.

Drama between the MP and his concubine started when she lost her twins two weeks apart in October.

The two started dating in March last year but their affair became rocky when she fell pregnant and suffered a miscarriage.

“He was very supportive in the beginning but he stopped helping out when I lost the babies,” said the distressed woman who further alleged that it was even difficult to get her married lover to assist with funeral costs.

Tshimologo said Leepetswe only assisted after she sent him threatening messages. The Voice is in possession of the messages that Tshimologo said forced the MP to eventually contribute towards the burial.

“All the time when I reach out to him to tell him that I need money for transport to Gaborone for medical checkup he tells me he does not have money. He didn’t even attend the burial of his children,” she said.

The woman further claimed she had asked her uncles to assist in the matter only for their efforts to be spurned by the sharp tongued Serowe South MP.

All I m asking for is P 450 transport fare for medical check up from the MP,” she said in desperation.

Meanwhile asked if his wife knew about his side-chic’s pregnancy and the subsequent miscarriage the MP said, “I have told my wife. She is not comfortable with it but she is aware, yes.”