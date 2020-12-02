A man who allegedly killed and burnt his rape victim has this week had his case committed to the High court by Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi-Lesedi.

30-year-old Tebogo Kgotlaeame who hails from Mokgopetsane ward in Molepolole is alleged to have given 28-year-old Judith Kgalalelo Mosweu a ride and later raped, killed and burnt her to ashes in February last year.

The dead woman’s badly burnt remains were found discarded near Ratotoboro settlement on Valentine’s Day.

It is alleged Kgotlaeame abducted Mosweu the previous day (13th February), having offered the Letlhakane native a lift from Molepolole to Gaborone.

Kgotlaeame who was only charged with murder has now had his charges increased to theft and another charge of harming a dead body.

He is said to have stolen the deceased’s mobile phone which he allegedly sold to a Zimbabwean whose identity and location are not known.

The accused who claimed to be possessed by a demon influencing him to commit such gruesome murder was sometimes last year taken for psychiatric examination and according to the report earlier issued before the court he was mentally sound and was aware of what he was doing when he killed and burnt the woman.

Kgotlaeame was remanded in custody since last year February and he remain locked up until the High Court decides whether or not to release him.