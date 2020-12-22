Okay, I may sound slightly biased because the show hits close to home but this weekend I watched in awe as three of Botswana’s leading musical icons – Zeus, Amantle Brown, and Franco – featured on The Voice Newspaper Virtual Concert.

The show was held at Botswana Craft, which, though it’s famous Live Sessions, has cemented itself as one the best venues for a live musical experience over the years.

I must admit I’m not normally one for virtual shows, mainly because data bundles do not come cheap!

But the fact that the artists brought their A-game left me glued to my screen from beginning to end.

First on stage was Zeus, who belted out some of his most popular songs, the live band backing him jelling perfectly with the well-orchestrated performance.

Second to take the mic was Amantle Brown, who in my view delivered what was quite possibly her best ever performance – bold words, I know, but she really was lit!

Last on stage was the ever-popular Franco and Afro Musica. Whilst the stage proved too small for the band, the Kwasa Kwasa musical king closed the three-hour spectacle in true showstopper style.

I am very much looking forward to the next musical installment as we get used to the new normal of virtual shows.

RATING: A thoroughly deserved 10/10