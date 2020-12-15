BITC – Director of Brand Management

1. Vee – TakuTaku

Classic raw Kwaito tune that I still dance to even today. It was raw and a break out song for Vee and was one of the first local Kwaito songs to captivate me way back then.

2. Mpho Sebina – Dinaledi

Fell in love with her and her music recently. Well-written, soothing track that is currently on my playlist.

3. A.T.I – Khiring Khorong

Everything else aside, for me the most talented artist in Botswana. Every song he does tends to become my song.

Khiring Khorong is one of those songs that forces one to stand and sing along whenever it plays, I included.

4. Han C – Rejection

Great song by a powerful vocalist. A great sing-along that always gets me to stand up and do just that, sing along!

5. Charma Gal – Sekuta

This is my mother’s all-time favorite artist and song. So it’s always on the playlist when I’m with them. She has made me fall in love with Charma Gal.