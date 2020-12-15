Connect with us

Entertainment

My top 5 local tunes – Thuso Palai

Published

23 hours ago

on

My top 5 local tunes - Thuso Palai

BITC – Director of Brand Management

1. Vee – TakuTaku
Classic raw Kwaito tune that I still dance to even today. It was raw and a break out song for Vee and was one of the first local Kwaito songs to captivate me way back then.

My top 5 local tunes - Thuso Palai

2. Mpho Sebina – Dinaledi
Fell in love with her and her music recently. Well-written, soothing track that is currently on my playlist.

My top 5 local tunes - Thuso Palai

3. A.T.I – Khiring Khorong
Everything else aside, for me the most talented artist in Botswana. Every song he does tends to become my song.
Khiring Khorong is one of those songs that forces one to stand and sing along whenever it plays, I included.

My top 5 local tunes - Thuso Palai

4. Han C – Rejection
Great song by a powerful vocalist. A great sing-along that always gets me to stand up and do just that, sing along!

My top 5 local tunes - Thuso Palai

5. Charma Gal – Sekuta
This is my mother’s all-time favorite artist and song. So it’s always on the playlist when I’m with them. She has made me fall in love with Charma Gal.

My top 5 local tunes - Thuso Palai

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending