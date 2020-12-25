Connect with us

Entertainment

Notwane Club will host its first-ever rainbow pride night

Published

7 hours ago

on

Notwane Club will host its first-ever rainbow pride night

Under the hashtag #LoveisLove, Notwane Club will host its first-ever rainbow pride night this Sunday.

The event, which will follow Covid-19 protocols, will see performances from Kabelo Tiro, better known as Skavenja in music circles.

Team Distant, Modric, and Kenn will also light up the occasion.

Pre-sold tickets are priced at P80 or else it’s P100 at the gate.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending