Entertainment
Notwane Club will host its first-ever rainbow pride night
Under the hashtag #LoveisLove, Notwane Club will host its first-ever rainbow pride night this Sunday.
The event, which will follow Covid-19 protocols, will see performances from Kabelo Tiro, better known as Skavenja in music circles.
Team Distant, Modric, and Kenn will also light up the occasion.
Pre-sold tickets are priced at P80 or else it’s P100 at the gate.
