Congratulations are in order to Former Minister of Youth, Thapelo ‘Tips’ Olopeng, who has finally engaged his longtime girlfriend, Bree Theo.

Whilst the pair have tried to keep the wedding under wraps, Shaya has learned the ceremony will likely take place early next year.

Shaya would have never imagined that these two would make it as far as the aisle but I’m delighted they have and wish them nothing but happiness.

Congratulations Tips, I know we’ve had our differences in the past but please don’t let Shaya’s invite get lost in the mail!