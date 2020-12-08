Entertainment
Out of the shadows
Shebanna ready to shine
After nearly two decades in the shadows, tirelessly honing his skills alongside numerous underground artists, Shebanna is finally ready to rise from the darkness.
The 38-year-old Kwaito Motswako singer recently released his debut solo single, a self-titled track complete with a music video.
“This is an inspirational song designed to give people hope. Always remember that in life hard work pays – so never give up because anything is possible! I want people to take courage from this song, it is timeless and will never date!” stressed the man born Thuso Gilbert Nakedi, adding he plans to officially launch the track at Browns VIP Lounge in Area L next Saturday (12 December)
Although he had initially planned on releasing an album, the former X-Row Family member said those who heard ‘Shebanna’ convinced him to drop it as a single.
“The reaction was overwhelming, I was advised to get the song out ASAP and that’s exactly what I did!”
Born and raised in Gaborone, Shebanna swapped the bright lights of the capital city for Francistown four years ago.
Blown away by the abundance of talent in Ghetto, the Area A resident feels the second city’s artists are not given a fair platform to showcase their abilities.
It is a point he is desperate to change.
“There is so much talent here in F/town but no one is pushing it. We need radio to play our songs! Lots of artists get discouraged by the lack of opportunities and simply give up. Others turn to drugs! I want to build a stable here to nurture the talent and am looking for investors, promoters and producers to get in touch.”
Calling on the industry’s ‘big shots’ to play their part, Shebanna said, “The likes of Vee, Franco, and ATI must give back to the industry that made them. They should come to us and help, give us a platform – as I said, the talent is already there, we just need their direction/guidance!”
One high profile individual he is grateful to be Francistown Central Councillor, Lillian Griesmer, who he revealed was instrumental in helping him shoot the video – a video in which Mma Stan, as the popular politician, shows off her acting ability with a cameo appearance.
“She was brilliant and even lent us her car for the shoot. I would also like to thank the Area A residents for their help; I couldn’t have done it without them and the Director, Walter Chabe.”
Having gone 20 years without a single, Shebanna is looking to make up for the lost time and plans to release another single before the end of the year.
“It will be a festive banger,” promised the artist who works as an Auto Electrician. He will be hoping ‘Shebanna’ proves the spark that lights up his career.
