Old Naledi police have confirmed the death of a 34-year-old passenger who was stabbed to death by a motorist from a different vehicle in a road rage incident last Sunday.

It is alleged the suspect had been driving recklessly and scratched the vehicle that was in front when he tried to overtake, just a few kilometres before Boatle village along the A1 Lobatse road.

The other driver is said to have tried to stop him but he drove away and pulled off at a bus stop near Mokolodi turn-off.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a driver and passenger, allegedly found him at the bus stop and the three had a verbal exchange before the offending driver stabbed the rival passenger with a knife.

Old Naledi Police Station Commander, Superintendent Nelson Selabe, confirmed the incident and said investigations into the matter had just started.

Selabe said as soon as the investigations are complete the matter would be registered and the suspect will be arraigned before court.

“We received the report between 10 and 10:30 pm. The victim was rushed to the hospital and unfortunately the doctors certified him dead upon arrival. We arrested the suspect the same night and detained him pending the investigations. My advice would be that motorists should cooperate and control their anger,” said Selabe.