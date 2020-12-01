News
Passenger stabbed to death in road rage incident
Old Naledi police have confirmed the death of a 34-year-old passenger who was stabbed to death by a motorist from a different vehicle in a road rage incident last Sunday.
It is alleged the suspect had been driving recklessly and scratched the vehicle that was in front when he tried to overtake, just a few kilometres before Boatle village along the A1 Lobatse road.
The other driver is said to have tried to stop him but he drove away and pulled off at a bus stop near Mokolodi turn-off.
The occupants of the other vehicle, a driver and passenger, allegedly found him at the bus stop and the three had a verbal exchange before the offending driver stabbed the rival passenger with a knife.
Old Naledi Police Station Commander, Superintendent Nelson Selabe, confirmed the incident and said investigations into the matter had just started.
Selabe said as soon as the investigations are complete the matter would be registered and the suspect will be arraigned before court.
“We received the report between 10 and 10:30 pm. The victim was rushed to the hospital and unfortunately the doctors certified him dead upon arrival. We arrested the suspect the same night and detained him pending the investigations. My advice would be that motorists should cooperate and control their anger,” said Selabe.
Choppies embark on a “back to basics” approach
Know Your Mall – The ‘game city’ experience
School bus driver fleeces parents of P116 000
Botswana Savings Bank opens new branch in Palapye
BDC and Kromberg on expansion drive
BHC Profits Plummet by P12.1 million
Passenger stabbed to death in road rage incident
State yet to record statements in fatal shooting case
Debswana Security Head quits as legal tussle hots up
Kumakwane cash heist suspect granted bail
BOFINET engage local producers for UPIC Tv content
Local footy stars to join Moroccan first division
MP Tshere concerned over Mahalapye water leakages
Maintenance case takes testicle twist
Mathambo breaks silence on P100 Billion Butterfly case
Versatile vocalist tipped for the top
Motsetserepa’s dodgy behaviour exposed
Infers Group tackles mental health issues
My top 5 local tunes with Neo Nkele
Things they say
Motsetserepa’s dodgy behaviour exposed
Mathambo breaks silence on P100 Billion Butterfly case
Debswana Security Head quits as legal tussle hots up
Versatile vocalist tipped for the top
Maintenance case takes testicle twist
Kumakwane cash heist suspect granted bail
Things they say
Whats up with the new comms team
My top 5 local tunes with Neo Nkele
MP Tshere concerned over Mahalapye water leakages
Local footy stars to join Moroccan first division
Passenger stabbed to death in road rage incident
Infers Group tackles mental health issues
State yet to record statements in fatal shooting case
Local musicians receive P1, 000 Spar vouchers
Nelly’s new dance
BOFINET engage local producers for UPIC Tv content
A seat with one of Botswana’s first female karatekas
ATI on the line-up for weekend vibes
Calling all actors
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Motsetserepa’s dodgy behaviour exposed
-
News6 days ago
Mathambo breaks silence on P100 Billion Butterfly case
-
News2 days ago
Debswana Security Head quits as legal tussle hots up
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Versatile vocalist tipped for the top
-
News6 days ago
Maintenance case takes testicle twist
-
News2 days ago
Kumakwane cash heist suspect granted bail
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Things they say
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Whats up with the new comms team