The annual Miss Health and Wellness Francistown’s award ceremony held at Adansonia Hotel last Saturday was a great success.

According to one of the organisers, Daniella Mbulawa, the ceremony achieved its goal of motivating the youth of this country into health promotion.

“It was great honor to have youth in one place focusing on mental health issues,” Mbulawa told Grooving In the Ghetto (GiG).

“We appreciate all our guests who came to support us and more importantly our speakers, Mr Herbert Tumelo, Sibusiso Mnindwa, Mr. Gumbakatose, and Prophet A. Modisa,” she said.

Mbulawa said they also received support from the reigning Mr and Miss 2BDE (BDF North), Miss IDM, Adansonia Hotel, Salnosa company, Ghetto Kasi Laam and Go Hard Clothing.