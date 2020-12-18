News
Runaway teenage girl raped twice
A teenage girl’s impulsive decision to run away from home after being punished by her mother ended tragically when she was raped twice in separate incidents.
The 15-year-old from Ga-Ranta ward in Molepolole met her ordeal on Saturday after she allegedly fled to seek refuge at a friend’s house after she was beaten up by her mother.
According to the police, the family learnt about the girl’s traumatising experiences the following morning after she returned home from the second suspect’s place.
Though the incident occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the girl’s family is said to have delayed reporting the case before the police and it was only reported by her aunt after the girl narrated the story to her on Tuesday afternoon, two days after the incident.
It is alleged that after the mother beat her up, the girl escaped intending to spend the night at her friend’s house.
Unfortunately when she got to the friend’s place, she was not home and she only found her brother who offered her accommodation before raping her.
Molepolole Station Commander, Superintendent Motlhabya Ramaabya, confirmed the incident and said the girl reported that she was raped after 10pm on Saturday night.
After realising that the place was uncomfortable for her to spend the whole night with the suspect the traumatised girl allegedly decided to return home and on her way she met another suspect who forcibly took her to his place and raped her.
The police have arrested the brother to victim’s friend. “So far we have arrested a 23-year-old man of Legotlhong ward who is helping us with investigations and we’re still on the hunt for the other suspect. We are still investigating the matter and have not yet taken it before the court. soon as the investigations are complete the suspect will be arraigned before court,” said the concerned Superintendent Ramaabya.
Marriage wrecking scam judgement postponed to next year
Runaway teenage girl raped twice
ATI to be charged with common nuisance
Following daddy to jail
BMD commends the National Task Force team
My top 5 local tunes – Thuso Palai
Songster, Shumba Ratshega returns with Gospel music
Senyomfere speaks up
Boineelo’s hard-hitting drama
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy
Maakgisa sings GBV
“Tlogelang go sotla ka rona”
Ghetto spin fiesta
Robbie Rob vs Luzboy
Dros Restaurant hosts a live musical session by Fifi Afrika
Chef Gustos still going strong, ten years later
From the dusty streets of Maun to the top of local football
What does it mean to be a man?
Riders to hit the road
SEZA board tours Pandamatenga Special Economic Zone
Quickie with nurse gets prisoner lengthy repercussions
Killed in cold blood
Covid-19 funeral traumatises family
Sub-Council Chair accused of insulting colleague
Senyomfere speaks up
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy
Songster, Shumba Ratshega returns with Gospel music
Following daddy to jail
No sign of baby Betty
BMD commends the National Task Force team
Boineelo’s hard-hitting drama
BOCONGO and BB wage war against corruption
Granny wont testify against grandson
No bail for young mum accused of murder
“Tlogelang go sotla ka rona”
My top 5 local tunes – Thuso Palai
From the dusty streets of Maun to the top of local football
ATI to be charged with common nuisance
Maakgisa sings GBV
Court shows Lovemore no love
The Voice Virtual Music Festival 2020
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Quickie with nurse gets prisoner lengthy repercussions
-
News3 days ago
Killed in cold blood
-
News3 days ago
Covid-19 funeral traumatises family
-
News4 days ago
Sub-Council Chair accused of insulting colleague
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Senyomfere speaks up
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Songster, Shumba Ratshega returns with Gospel music
-
News2 days ago
Following daddy to jail