A teenage girl’s impulsive decision to run away from home after being punished by her mother ended tragically when she was raped twice in separate incidents.

The 15-year-old from Ga-Ranta ward in Molepolole met her ordeal on Saturday after she allegedly fled to seek refuge at a friend’s house after she was beaten up by her mother.

According to the police, the family learnt about the girl’s traumatising experiences the following morning after she returned home from the second suspect’s place.

Though the incident occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the girl’s family is said to have delayed reporting the case before the police and it was only reported by her aunt after the girl narrated the story to her on Tuesday afternoon, two days after the incident.

It is alleged that after the mother beat her up, the girl escaped intending to spend the night at her friend’s house.

Unfortunately when she got to the friend’s place, she was not home and she only found her brother who offered her accommodation before raping her.

Molepolole Station Commander, Superintendent Motlhabya Ramaabya, confirmed the incident and said the girl reported that she was raped after 10pm on Saturday night.

After realising that the place was uncomfortable for her to spend the whole night with the suspect the traumatised girl allegedly decided to return home and on her way she met another suspect who forcibly took her to his place and raped her.

The police have arrested the brother to victim’s friend. “So far we have arrested a 23-year-old man of Legotlhong ward who is helping us with investigations and we’re still on the hunt for the other suspect. We are still investigating the matter and have not yet taken it before the court. soon as the investigations are complete the suspect will be arraigned before court,” said the concerned Superintendent Ramaabya.