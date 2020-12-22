Connect with us

SABC biggest gaffe in the history of its broadcast

6 hours ago

This will probably go down as the biggest gaffe in the history of South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

In a breaking story on Monday about the passing of eSwatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who succumbed to Covid-19, the SABC used a smiling picture of President Masisi to go with the story.

How on earth could they make such a mistake?

Masisi is a Head of State for God’s sake! President Masisi and his PR team should be concerned.

It’s not good and a bit embarrassing – actually it’s outright disrespectful – to mistake a whole neighboring President for someone else.

Shame on you, SABC! Amazingly, BBC World News made the exact same mistake – eish media standards are really slipping these days!

1 Comment

Trending