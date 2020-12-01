News
School bus driver fleeces parents of P116 000
FRAUDSTER FACES 60 COUNTS OF OBTAINING BY FALSE PRETENSE
A school bus driver who defrauded parents of the children he was transporting to school of P116 000 has been nabbed.
For two years, 41- year-old Sam Nyakutira from Zimbabwe tricked gullible parents at Newtown International School to give him their hard earned cash to pay school fees for them.
It is alleged he obtained the money on the pretense that as an employee of the school he was entitled to pay fees at a discounted rate, a statement he knew to be false.
However after obtaining the money and spending it, he would submit forged Stanbic Bank deposit slip with a stamp to the school accounts officer knowing the same to be false.
The offences were allegedly committed between 2017 and 2018 but Nyakutira was only caught last week Friday after a thorough audit of the school bank account revealed that the bank deposits slips were fake.
He appeared in court on Monday facing 60 counts of obtaining by false pretenses and uttering a false document.
When asked if he had anything to say, Nyakutira’s attorney, Kebonyemodisa told the magistrate that he was going to apply for bail at the next mention.
State Prosecutor Inspector Alexander Phale pleaded with court not to grant the accused bail. He said they were yet to establish who at the bank was working with Nyakutira giving him stamped deposit slip knowing full well that the money was not deposited in the school account.
“We fear that should he be granted bail, he would likely temper with the police investigations. The offences occurred about three years ago but arrest was made this Friday so we are still at an initial stage of inquiries. More charges are likely to be added hence why the plea is reserved. His passport is not in order, it was last used in 2013, and there are few things we are investigating to find out if it is still in use. We are yet to take it to immigration for further investigations and therefore need more time,” said Phale
Village Magistrate Mokgoro agreed to give prosecution more time to investigate the matter. He ordered that Nyakutira be remanded in custody to be brought back to court on the 14th of December for mention.
Choppies embark on a “back to basics” approach
Know Your Mall – The ‘game city’ experience
School bus driver fleeces parents of P116 000
Botswana Savings Bank opens new branch in Palapye
BDC and Kromberg on expansion drive
BHC Profits Plummet by P12.1 million
Passenger stabbed to death in road rage incident
State yet to record statements in fatal shooting case
Debswana Security Head quits as legal tussle hots up
Kumakwane cash heist suspect granted bail
BOFINET engage local producers for UPIC Tv content
Local footy stars to join Moroccan first division
MP Tshere concerned over Mahalapye water leakages
Maintenance case takes testicle twist
Mathambo breaks silence on P100 Billion Butterfly case
Versatile vocalist tipped for the top
Motsetserepa’s dodgy behaviour exposed
Infers Group tackles mental health issues
My top 5 local tunes with Neo Nkele
Things they say
Motsetserepa’s dodgy behaviour exposed
Mathambo breaks silence on P100 Billion Butterfly case
Debswana Security Head quits as legal tussle hots up
Versatile vocalist tipped for the top
Maintenance case takes testicle twist
Kumakwane cash heist suspect granted bail
Things they say
Whats up with the new comms team
My top 5 local tunes with Neo Nkele
MP Tshere concerned over Mahalapye water leakages
Local footy stars to join Moroccan first division
Passenger stabbed to death in road rage incident
Infers Group tackles mental health issues
State yet to record statements in fatal shooting case
Local musicians receive P1, 000 Spar vouchers
Nelly’s new dance
BOFINET engage local producers for UPIC Tv content
A seat with one of Botswana’s first female karatekas
ATI on the line-up for weekend vibes
Calling all actors
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Motsetserepa’s dodgy behaviour exposed
-
News6 days ago
Mathambo breaks silence on P100 Billion Butterfly case
-
News2 days ago
Debswana Security Head quits as legal tussle hots up
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Versatile vocalist tipped for the top
-
News6 days ago
Maintenance case takes testicle twist
-
News2 days ago
Kumakwane cash heist suspect granted bail
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Things they say
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Whats up with the new comms team