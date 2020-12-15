Veteran performer, Senyomfere unexpectedly stole the limelight on Tuesday evening at a meeting called by artists in Zola.

The aging star took to the stage, bravely telling the unhappy gathering that the only time the industry will be fully functional is when a Covid-19 cure is found.

Following the statement, Vee and Franco immediately hopped on stage and almost manhandled the veteran singer in their haste to get him off the mic.

Talk about an unexpected turn of events!

Anyway, Senyomfere is one courageous man – it’s probably not the best idea to speak out like that (even if your words are true) to people who are hungry.