Local hip hop artist Lefika Salang, 37, has dropped a single dubbed ‘Zenzele’ together with a musical video in order push his latest album titled ‘Roller Coaster’ which was released back in October 2020.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment this week, Snow Iceman, as he’s popularly known, said he dropped his latest offering to expand his fan base. “I decided to release this single simultaneously with its musical video at the same-time because I felt it would carry more weight with regards to pushing my latest album to the limits as we go into the festive season.

“This song was actually inspired by the charismatic, go-getter and Director of Zen Promotions Zenzele Hirschfeld. It mainly motivates a young Motswana who thrives to achieve their set goals regardless of the hindrances upon climbing the success ladder,” he said.

The veteran rapper who hails from Mmadinare further said the album is not his first projects and that others did not do well in the market. “Roller Coaster is not my first project as it is supposed to be my third album. However my two first projects did not quite make it in the market because of financial constraints as I was not able to push it to the people but I am optimistic that this one will go above the level as the single I recently dropped is pushing to the limits. People have been so appreciative,” he said.

Nevertheless, Salang says he has been in the music circles for the past 12 years but could not make a mark because he was not commercial. “It was extremely difficult for me to make the cut because I was not doing Motswako at that time. I transitioned to Motswako and that was when I started making a mark,” he said.