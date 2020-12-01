Former Chairman of the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) Solly Reikeletseng is an unhappy man.

Reikeletseng who has stayed away from the limelight- as he dealt with his exit from both the sporting and business stages feels hard done by officials who did not invite him to the past weekend’s BNSC awards.

Taking to Facebook to lament, Reikeletseng wrote, “A mere invite just to a single sporting activity extended to me has become so foreign like snow in the desert.”

Reikeletseng gave his blood and sweat to the sports fraternity and deserves some respect so Shaya is with you on this one big man.

You deserve some respect.

Shame on them!

By the way, if you want to spill any beans my man you know Shaya’s email, just in case you need to get something off your chest.