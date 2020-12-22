The songstress, known simply as C in music circles, Tebogo Mapodisi released her debut album ‘Behold Jesus’ at the start of the month.

The songstress, who’s the Director Human Rights of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, first dropped her singles ‘Yes’ and ‘Amen’ on 7th July.

From leading songs during assemblies at Selepa Junior School, the former Ombudsman Chief Investigating Officer in Francistown has finally realised her dream of ministering the word of God through music.

Some of the songs on the eight-track offering include: ‘Holy, Holy, Holy’, ‘Voice practice’, ‘Psalm 150’, ‘Hosana Yeshua’ and the bonus track ‘Serubing’ whose video is available on Youtube.

The album was produced and recorded by Obylardo at Platinum Studio.

RATING: 8 out of 10