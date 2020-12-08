Connect with us

Sports journalist weddings galore

Published

17 hours ago

on

Controversial sports commentator, Comfort Exotic Ramatebele is expected to join the big league and tie the knot with his woman- Mary Pheko this coming December 12th.

On the other side of the country award-winning sports journalist, Kennedy Ramokone will on the same weekend recite his wedding vows to his lady love.

Congratulations gentlemen of the fourth estate, Shaya is one for happy endings.

