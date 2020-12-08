Franco, Amantle Brown and Zeus to headline the show

As public gatherings continue to be prohibited to control and monitor the spread of COVID-19, the entertainment industry remains one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy.

Several major events have been canceled throughout the year and the December period as announced by the Presidential task force recently will also present a bleak future for entertainers.

To move with the times and adapt to the new normal, Mobile Enterprises, a special projects arm of The Voice Newspaper will on December 12th host never seen before live performances from three local music giants; Franco, Amantle Brown, and Zeus.

To support artists and provide entertainment to revelers, The Voice Newspaper has elected to stream live performances online starting with a 3- hour show.

Vincent Nakedi from Mobile Enterprises pointed out that what was notable is that entertainers have had a rough year because their scope of work entails large crowds which is not permissible under the current conditions.

“We know that there have been no bookings because album sales don’t really make money anymore and so what better way to support artists than through a virtual concert,” said Nakedi.

He further revealed that plans are underway to host the event regularly.

“With partners on board, plans are afoot to host the virtual concerts more often. I have had the opportunity to attend rehearsals and I can assure you that performers have brought in their A-game.”

The live performances will be streamed Live on The Voice newspaper’s Facebook page. The show will be for 3 hours from 6.30 PM