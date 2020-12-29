Connect with us

5 hours ago

“From electric car to orbiting in space, I am now convinced gore re loilwe.

When we are faced with debilitating unemployment and hunger and poverty, re bo re itswara ka psace shuttle!”

Former Minister of International Affairs and Communication, Vincent Seretse

