Entertainment
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy
“Bo ‘meeting went well’ with the minister is rubbish, we must delete that, no meeting went well, ga gona mosola. I was just trying to be diplomatic, no meeting went well. I want to publicly apologize to Batswana and to ATI who we called to stand down when he was campaigning. Re senyeditse ngwana wa batho leina, batho ba Facebook ba setse ba mmitsa Judas.”
News7 hours ago
Okavango Voice
