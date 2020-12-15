As a way to raise his voice to be heard during this Covid 19 pandemic, Tebogo Nkadile known as Ras T in the music circles will release a single titled “Tlogelang go sotla ka rona”.

The Francistown based artist said the song is currently undergoing mastering and would be on the shelves soon.

“There has been negligence by politicians on us as the creative industry. Covid 19 has affected our businesses and as artists, we believe politicians must do something because we voted for them,” he said

“They have used us to campaign for them, this should be payback time but they are just quiet and not helping. This is my way of sending a message to them to do something,” revealed Ras T.