Business
Tourism minister hopeful of the industry’s return
The Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Philda Kereng has expressed confidence that travel and tourism will return and flourish again.
Kereng was officially opening the 2020 Botswana Travel and Tourism Virtual Expo (BTTVE) on Wednesday in Gaborone.
As much as the industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Kereng said the sector must draw solace from its historical resilience to other global challenges.
“In doing so, Botswana is ready to employ technologies and other means possible to ensure the industry’s survival and recovery through and post the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the minister.
Kereng said the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO0 has pointed out that digitalization is expected to continue propelling the travel experience on its trajectory towards becoming more seamless and frictionless.
She further stated that the virtual expo forms part of the Tourism Recovery Plan through which the government of Botswana aims to boost gradual opening of the local tourism sector for both domestic and international markets.
“Tourism is one of the most important sectors in Botswana, with a high impact to our Gross Domestic Product, employment as well as its direct contribution through its value-chain,” highlighted the Minister.
The virtual conference attracted 97 local operators and 92 international operators which the Minister said is commendable and a proof of Botswana’s strong links and positioning in the global arena.
Botswana Tourism Organization (BTO) Chief Executive Officer, Myra Sekgororoane noted the decision to continue with the event albeit virtually was born out of the determination to find ways of ensuring the resilience of the local tourism industry.
“The Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of strong partnerships in travel and tourism, and we look forward to an even more enhanced relationship with our tour operators and buyers globally,” said Sekgororoane.
She said this is to ensure Botswana remains a top-of-mind destination for travellers.
Govt agencies snub Phikwe based companies- Keorapetse
Tourism minister hopeful of the industry’s return
Snow Iceman looks to break through with ‘Zenzele’
Man hangs himself after stabbing ex-girlfriend
Murder case referred to the High Court
Only four out of 29 GCC garbage vehicles roadworthy
A bolt from the blue
Elderly man charged for girlfriend’s murder
Tsheole appointed Deputy President of ASEA
Solly, out in the cold
Tau parties up a storm
Duece BW calls out Benny T
TRL Sensational White Sundays
Awards night for Miss Health
Kabelo Eric drops 5th album
KBL hosts first major Virtual concert
Picnic On Air this Sunday
Celeb edition with Mmangaka Tumagole
Phokoletso Proven to be a fast mover in the FMCG industry
Choppies embark on a “back to basics” approach
Passenger stabbed to death in road rage incident
Debswana Security Head quits as legal tussle hots up
Kumakwane cash heist suspect granted bail
State yet to record statements in fatal shooting case
A bolt from the blue
Insulting Khama,BDP leadership lands man in mental hospital
School bus driver fleeces parents of P116 000
Elderly man charged for girlfriend’s murder
Murder case referred to the High Court
Man hangs himself after stabbing ex-girlfriend
BOFINET engage local producers for UPIC Tv content
Tsheole appointed Deputy President of ASEA
Only four out of 29 GCC garbage vehicles roadworthy
Cop in court for killing suspected robber
Solly, out in the cold
Choppies embark on a “back to basics” approach
Tau parties up a storm
Botswana Savings Bank opens new branch in Palapye
Know Your Mall – The ‘game city’ experience
BDC and Kromberg on expansion drive
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Passenger stabbed to death in road rage incident
-
News5 days ago
Debswana Security Head quits as legal tussle hots up
-
News5 days ago
Kumakwane cash heist suspect granted bail
-
News4 days ago
State yet to record statements in fatal shooting case
-
News2 days ago
A bolt from the blue
-
News3 days ago
Insulting Khama,BDP leadership lands man in mental hospital
-
News3 days ago
School bus driver fleeces parents of P116 000
-
News3 days ago
Elderly man charged for girlfriend’s murder