Tati River Lodge has begun what’s called Sensational White Sundays (SWS) for its patrons.

The initiative will take place on the first Sunday of every month.

The dress code for this Sunday, as the name suggests, is all white, and revelers are reminded to bring their camp chairs and mask to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

Local DJs will provide entertainment while the entrance fee is P50. Braai plate, beer, and cider are sold at P50, P25 and P20 respectively.

The event will be held by TRL’s exquisite pool area.