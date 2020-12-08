Business
Tsheole’s stock on the rise
BSE boss appointed Deputy President of African Securities Exchange
Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) Chief Executive Officer, Thapelo Tsheole has been appointed Deputy President of African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA).
Tsheole, who has been leading the BSE since 2016, was appointed as the ASEA Deputy President during the Association’s 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) this Tuesday.
In responding to his election as Deputy President, Thapelo Tsheole said, “I would like to thank my colleagues in the continent for entrusting me with this role and I accept the task ahead which is to work with a team of experts to transform capital markets in Africa.”
He further noted that ASEA has performed tremendously well in promoting Africa as a viable investment destination. The BSEL boss said he is looking forward to building on this and attracting issuer and investment participation, as well as developing securities exchanges to adopt international best practice.
“The BSE has been pursuing a strategy to expand its African and global presence and this is an important milestone in that regard,” he stated.
Formed in 1993, ASEA is the premier association of 27 securities exchanges serving 32 economies in Africa. Its aim is to develop member exchanges and provide a platform for networking and cooperation in areas of mutual importance.
Tsheole’s appointment as ASEA Deputy President follows his re-election as the Chairperson of the Committee of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Stock Exchanges (CoSSE) last month.
