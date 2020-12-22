Entertainment
Videographer Jack Bohloko, one of the top in the country
27-year-old Jack Bohloko is one of the top videographer in the country.
The dreadlocked director’s ‘calculations’ have hit over 10 million views on YouTube, with his music videos truly a work of art.
Celeb Edition caught up with the talented creative, who recently moved to Joburg to further his already impressive career.
Why did you decide to relocate?
The truth is I felt I had reached my comfort zone and I was not motivated to do any work.
I felt I was doing the same thing over and over again and it made me really sad.
Me coming to South Africa and experiencing a different environment is actually for my growth and to challenge myself.
Does your relocation mean you will not be working on any local projects?
No, no, definitely not!
I will still continue doing work back at home.
What I am actually concentrating on now is selling our culture internationally, telling the Botswana story, the Bdub story.
But definitely yes whenever I am engaged I will be coming back to work there.
In fact, there are a few traditional artists whom I will be working with in the future, and hopefully, through them, I will be able to put our culture on the international map.
How did your passion for being a videographer come about?
Growing up, I realised unlike most of my peers I never had baby pictures.
So my fascination with the camera started from there really.
I wanted to cover up for my lost times and memories!
I like creating memories and freezing time for generations to come and capturing events as they unfold for history.
Eventually, I developed the love to be a videographer and the rest is history I guess.
Your CV includes working with South African superstar Master KG – how did that relationship come about?
I will be honest and say there was a time in my life where I really wanted to work with a South African star.
I sent my work to about 30 of them and Master KG was the only one who responded.
After about two months he came to Botswana with Makhadzi and we shot their music video [Tshinada].
The video is currently sitting at a little over 10 million views (smiles)!
Indeed, most of your videos reach at least the million mark in terms of YouTube views. What is the significance of this in your career?
Coming from a country with a population of just about 2. 4 million it is a big deal for me.
I mean Vee’s ‘Dumalana’, which I shot and directed, is at 8 million.
To me, it means Botswana music is global.
And we are about to take over the world, I always say!
Who do you think is the hottest artist in Botswana right now?
Definitely Vee Mampeezy.
Look, it takes a lot to be consistent and dominate for a long period of time.
Five things people don’t know about you?
1. I am a very shy person; I actually can’t believe I agreed to do this interview!
2. I believe in giving back, it fulfills me
3. I like to believe I am a very humble guy
4. I live by the motto that nothing is impossible
5. I am a huge fan of traveling – I like experiencing new places
