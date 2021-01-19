Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) is bracing for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is expected to be held around July this year.

The current committee’s four-year term comes to an end this year after assuming office in 2017.

BCF Secretary-General (SG) Mokwaledi Tingwane told Voice Sport that despite a challenging tenure they were able to achieve most of their targets.

“We were elected into office four years back, and it was really hard as the national league was last played back in 2010 and we managed to resurrect it and it was played regularly as per one of our mandate when we assumed office,” he said.

“Our efforts were rewarded at the BNSC Awards as we collected Best Sporting Code of year accolade three consecutive times and Administrator of the year two consecutive times,” said Tingwane.

Tingwane said they have made significant positive strides since ascending to the leadership in 2017.

This he said includes bringing medals from international competitions.

“Currently, we now have FIDE Instructors, arbiters, and soon-to-be arbiters which is a sign of growth,” he said.

He however stated that they also had their low moments during their four-year reign such as failure to secure suitable venues for local competitions.

“The ones that we got were very expensive and have put a dent on our coffers,” Tingwane told Voice Sport.

The BCF SG is however confident that chess lovers will give them a fresh mandate to continue growing the sport in Botswana.