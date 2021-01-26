Connect with us

BDF soldier accused of stabbing a man to death

BDF soldier accused of stabbing a man to death
BAILED: Kethabanetswe leaving court

A Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier accused of stabbing a man to death over the festive holidays has been granted bail.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court on Monday, 28-year-old murder suspect, Tlamelo Kethabanetswe was given his freedom providing he adheres to a number of conditions.

On 13 December, the Maun-based soldier is said to have stabbed one Kgosietsile Zulu Dube with a knife above the heart after a misunderstanding ensued between the two men at the Magodi football pitch in Borolong.

It is alleged that after knifing Dube, Kethabanetswe then fled to his car but was prevented from driving away by onlookers.

According to sources, Kethabanetswe reportedly loaded a convulsing Dube into his silver Runx. Unfortunately, because it was a Sunday, the local clinic was closed so the army man was forced to drive 20km to Nyangabgwe Hospital in Francistown.

By the time they arrived, Dube had already succumbed to his injuries.

Kethabaneswe was arrested later that day, remaining on remand until Magistrate, Chandapiwa Molefhi set him free this week.

“The accused is to bind himself with P5, 000 and bring two sureties who are to bind themselves with P2, 500 each. He is to attend court whenever required and must not go to, or near, Borolong,” ruled Molefhi before granting the soldier bail.

