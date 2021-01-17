Botswana Democratic Party’s Communications Chairperson, Kagelelo Banks Kentse, is confident that the latest mass resignations by some members will not dent the party image.

In an interview with Voice Online following the mass resignations by party members in Palapye during the weekend, Kentse said that they were concerned by the latest developments but not shocked.

“Most of them have long left the party through their actions, the letters are just for seeking attention and relevance,” Kentse said adding that the defectors decampaigned the party in 2019 and destabilized structures in their constituency, forcing the party to lose the constituency to opposition.

He pleaded with his party members to remain calm and be rest assured that the leadership of the party will soon be visiting branches and regions to calm the storms.

The resignations in Palapye follow that of the Party’s Parliamentary candidate for 2019 general elections, Master Goya.

Goya resigned from the BDP last Thursday and will be welcomed at Botswana Patriotic Front next Saturday.