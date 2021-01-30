Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Budget speech; what to expect!

Published

FINANCE MINISTER: Dr Matsheka

With the Minister of Finance and Economic Development (MFED), Dr. Thapelo Matsheka scheduled to deliver the 2021/22 Budget Speech on Monday, economists expect the minister to explicitly reveal how the country will emerge for the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, the government announced the Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan (ERTP) which is estimated to cost P14.5 billion.

Speaking to Voice Money this week, Quantitative Analyst at First National Bank Botswana (FNBB), Gomolemo Bosele said the expectation is that Matsheka will announce key projects and initiatives under the ERTP to support Botswana’s growth trajectory.

Given Botswana’s increased funding needs as a result of the disruption caused by the pandemic, Bosele said the budget deficit is projected to widen sharply to 9.5 percent of GDP in 2020/21 from 4.9 percent in 2019/20, largely owing to the sharp decline in mineral revenue.

“At this level, the deficit exceeds the country’s self-imposed indicative threshold of 4 percent of GDP, and we expect the deficit to only gradually narrow to the threshold by 2022,” said Bosele.

Bosele explained that the reduced amounts from Botswana’s largest revenue sources have increased its fiscal pressures, coupled with the need for increased funding in order to combat the effects of the pandemic.

However, unlike its peers, Bosele says Botswana has some levers to pull regarding funding options – including tapping into foreign exchange reserves, which remain above 12 months import cover; local bond issuance as there is still a capital market appetite for paper and debt-to-GDP levels remain below thresholds.

The other option is foreign currency debt from different Development Funding Institutions (DFI).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The government, through the MFED, approached the World Bank for budgetary support in light of the constraints to government revenue as a result of the disruption caused by the pandemic.”

While discussions are still at preliminary stages, details of the proposed funding are expected to be published during the course of the year.

Also, parliament has approved MFED’s proposal to increase the government note programme from P15billion to P30billion, along with the frequency of auctions to help fund the expected higher deficits in the medium term.

There are also intentions to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 12 percent o 14 percent effective 1st of April this year while tax on sugar-sweetened beverages will be 2 thebe per gram over and above 4 grams per 100 millilitres.

“The impact of these taxes is likely to have an inflationary impact, eroding the purchasing power of domestic households,” warned Bosele.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Sending sinister facebook message lands youth in court Sending sinister facebook message lands youth in court

News

Sending sinister facebook message lands youth in court

A Thamaga youth has been charged with threat-to-kill after allegedly sending his baby mama a sinister Facebook message warning ‘her death was near’. 21-year-old...

4 days ago

News

Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her children

A Molepolole man has been remanded in custody for allegedly shooting to death his defenceless girlfriend in front of her two children at Mahetlwe...

5 days ago
Is President Masisi ill? Is President Masisi ill?

News

Is President Masisi ill?

President deserves same protection of privacy as accorded other citizens – Leagajang Some nations, like Great Britain, would not hesitate to release information on...

3 days ago
Mini cooper zooming to the bank Mini cooper zooming to the bank

Sports

Mini cooper zooming to the bank

Midfield maestro secures P250, 000 pay day Amid social media speculation the deal had fallen through at the last minute, Voice Sport can exclusively...

4 days ago
Investigations into stepson's murder complete Investigations into stepson's murder complete

News

Investigations into stepson’s murder complete

Investigations in a case in which a man is accused of setting his unruly stepson on fire last year February following a family feud...

4 days ago
COVID-19 hits home at state house 1 COVID-19 hits home at state house 1

News

COVID-19 hits home at state house 1

*President and First lady tested after many Positive Covid-19 cases *1 death recorded at OP At least 16 state house 1 staffers tested positive...

3 days ago

News

Police boss drags sacked junior to court for threat to kill

Superintendent Daniel Katse of Lobatse Police Station this week dragged his former junior officer, Constable Oshima Kwenaile, before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court for threatening to...

2 days ago

News

Wildlife officer succumbs to buffalo attack injuries

A 47-year-old Wildlife officer who originates from Etsha 13 has this morning lost his life from injuries sustained from an attack by a stray...

5 days ago
Advertisement