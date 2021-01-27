Connect with us

COVID-19 hits home at state house 1

Published

PRESIDENT: Masisi

*President and First lady tested after many Positive Covid-19 cases

*1 death recorded at OP

At least 16 state house 1 staffers tested positive to covid- 19 this week amid rising numbers of infections and deaths across the country, The Voice can reveal.

So far one death of a senior officer has been recorded at the Office of the President (OP).

However, President Mokgweetsi Masisi had not been in close contact with the 16 and has therefore tested negative to the virus, Government spokesperson Andrew Sesinyi has said.

Confirming the 16 positive cases at state house 1, Sesinyi said, “Following detection of COVID19 cases among personnel who provide support functions at State House, standard COVID19 risk assessment (i.e. type and extent of contacts/exposure, adherence to COVID19 precautions, etc) was done.”

The Government spokesperson further noted that to enhance vigilance against COVID-19 introduction and spread at the statehouse, routine COVID19 testing for support staff members that serve the presidency closely has now been reinforced further.

“The President Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi and First Lady Jane Neo Masisi were found to be at low risk of having contracted COVID19 infection. However, out of the abundance of caution, His Excellency the President Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi and First Lady Jane Neo Masisi underwent COVID19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing,” Sesinyi said in response to The Voice questions.

“In consonance with security precautions and protocols, no further information can be availed with regard to the duties and roles of personnel that tested positive for the virus,” Sesinyi said only confirming that President Mokgweetsi E. K Masisi and first lady Neo Jane Masisi have been subjected to a COVID-19 test as a result.

“Routine COVID19 precautions and protocols of isolation and quarantine have been effected on affected personnel,” Sesinyi further added.

Last weekend Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) cancelled its MPs retreat, which the President was scheduled to attend.

Meanwhile, according to the last update on Monday, Botswana had recorded a total of 16, 604 positive cases resulting in 88 deaths, 1892 active cases with 14, 624 recoveries countrywide.

