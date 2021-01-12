Central Police in Gaborone are investigating a case in which a Covid-19 patient is suspected to have committed suicide at Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital yesterday (Monday).

It is alleged that the 65-year-old man from Kanye committed suicide by jumping through the window of the second floor ward where he was admitted.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 7:20am.

Central Police Station Commander, Mothusi Phadi, confirmed the incident adding that when they arrived at the scene, the doctors had already certified him dead.

Phadi said the investigations are continuing to establish circumstances that led to the incident.

“It is still a fresh matter but we suspect he committed suicide. The patient was admitted on the 7th of this month and according to the health care workers he did not show any suicidal signs. He did not leave any note. This is the first incident to occur at the hospital. Suicide is not a solution to problems and my advice is that people should seek help from the relevant authorities. The sad thing is that he was at the right place where counselling could have been arranged,” said Phadi