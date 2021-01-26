Covid 19 surge at Mahalapye Sub-council after meeting

Mahalapye Sub Council this week experienced a sharp surge in covid-19 infections following routine testing for all who attended a super spreader management meeting on Monday.

Speaking in an interview, Council Chairperson, Banthasetse David Merementsi has confirmed that the council has registered 22 positive cases of the killer virus.

“We took a routine test for all who attended a management meeting and 64 people were tested, 22 people came out positive and contact tracing was done. As the council, we have decided that all departments are tested and the results will come out on Monday. Those that are affected are to quarantine and wait for results at home as per procedure”, said Merementsi.

The Chairperson appealed to the public to keep calm and not panic as offices will continue operating. “This did not result in total closure of the council as people may think. We are just allowing health practitioners to do their job and fumigate the place before we resume,” said Merementsi.

Mahalapye has been reported to be a hotspot for the new Covid -19 variant which is more aggressive.