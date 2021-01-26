Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Covid 19 surge at Mahalapye Sub-council after meeting

Published

Covid 19 surge at Mahalapye Sub-council after meeting
COVID 19 SCOURGE: Mahalapye cases on the rise

Mahalapye Sub Council this week experienced a sharp surge in covid-19 infections following routine testing for all who attended a super spreader management meeting on Monday.

Speaking in an interview, Council Chairperson, Banthasetse David Merementsi has confirmed that the council has registered 22 positive cases of the killer virus.

“We took a routine test for all who attended a management meeting and 64 people were tested, 22 people came out positive and contact tracing was done. As the council, we have decided that all departments are tested and the results will come out on Monday. Those that are affected are to quarantine and wait for results at home as per procedure”, said Merementsi.

The Chairperson appealed to the public to keep calm and not panic as offices will continue operating. “This did not result in total closure of the council as people may think. We are just allowing health practitioners to do their job and fumigate the place before we resume,” said Merementsi.

Mahalapye has been reported to be a hotspot for the new Covid -19 variant which is more aggressive.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

DNA results implicate teacher in defilement case

Accused had allegedly bought some pills for victim to terminate the pregnancy

6 days ago
Sending sinister facebook message lands youth in court Sending sinister facebook message lands youth in court

News

Sending sinister facebook message lands youth in court

A Thamaga youth has been charged with threat-to-kill after allegedly sending his baby mama a sinister Facebook message warning ‘her death was near’. 21-year-old...

1 day ago
Eloise Eloise

News

WEATHER FORECAST: Eloise

Remnants of the Tropical Cyclone Eloise are expected to bring heavy rains in some parts of the country from January 24th. Today the Tropical...

5 days ago

News

Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her children

A Molepolole man has been remanded in custody for allegedly shooting to death his defenceless girlfriend in front of her two children at Mahetlwe...

2 days ago
MDCB’s investment in Minergy could diversify the economy MDCB’s investment in Minergy could diversify the economy

Business

MDCB’s investment in Minergy could diversify the economy

MDCB’s investment in Masama Coal Mine could help diversify the economy Minerals Development Company Botswana (MDCB)’s an investment in Minergy has the potential to...

1 day ago

News

Wildlife officer succumbs to buffalo attack injuries

A 47-year-old Wildlife officer who originates from Etsha 13 has this morning lost his life from injuries sustained from an attack by a stray...

2 days ago

News

Fisherman drowns in a pond

The body of a 42-year-old man was fished out of a pond along the river at Shashe Brige village on Saturday night. The Kalakamati...

1 day ago
Mini cooper zooming to the bank Mini cooper zooming to the bank

Sports

Mini cooper zooming to the bank

Midfield maestro secures P250, 000 pay day Amid social media speculation the deal had fallen through at the last minute, Voice Sport can exclusively...

1 day ago
Advertisement