Molepolole Magistrate, Rosemary Khuto, has remanded in custody a 29-year-old man of Gasekgalo ward in Motokwe village who is charged with two counts of murder.

The accused, Kgopoyaone Busu, on December 30th, 2020 at Mokgaloolabile lands near Dutlwe village allegedly murdered one Tika Matsatsankela and Makhwede Kebe.

State prosecutor Sub Inspector Barulaganyi Tiase, applied for the accused to be remanded in custody and pleaded with the court to call upon the investigating officer to further explain why he could not be granted bail.

When briefing the court, the Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Chakalisa Bothata of Molepolole police, said the matter was still fresh as they still needed to look for other witnesses and recover exhibits.

“We need to protect the suspect as the community is still shocked and angry, he was just arrested on December 31st,” explained Detective Inspector Bothata.

Magistrate Khuto remanded Busu in custody till January 19th, 2021 when he is expected back in court for mention.

The double murder incident reportedly occurred at the accused’s place where they had been drinking an illicit brew named ‘power’ which he had prepared.

Busu allegedly got suspicious that his girlfriend had cheated on him while he was away and he summoned the woman and her younger sister inside the house.

Companions who were also drinking with Busu are said to have begged him not to fight, but he bitterly left and later arrived holding a knife and a slasher which he used to attack the two deceased, one of them being his girlfriend’s younger brother.

One of the deceased was found by the police at the scene of crime while the other was found in the nearby bush as he tried to escape after the accused wounded him.