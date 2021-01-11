Dutlwe Chief, Motshegetsi Puleng, is back in the news for all the wrong reasons after he allegedly threatened to kill the woman he once allegedly stabbed with a knife.

The couple that all along had been cohabiting, officially tied the knot on December 11th last year.

Kgosi Puleng first appeared before court in July last year, accused of two offences of unlawful wounding in which he had allegedly stabbed the then nursing mother of his two children, Keduetswe Bonang, multiple times with a knife on the stomach, leaving her intestines visible.

He was also facing another charge of grievous harm for kicking one Tiroyaone Modisakgosi and fracturing his cheek bone, both offences occurring the same day on July 4th, 2020.

This week the 39-year-old Chief Representative who was on bail for the two offences was back in court for a fresh matter of threat to kill after he allegedly uttered the words to Bonang: “ ke tla go bolaya e bo ke ipolaya. (I will kill you and kill myself).

The chief is said to have been arrested the same day of the incident and detained at Takatokwane police holding cells.

When taking a stand pleading for the chief’s remand, the investigating officer- Constable Maitseo Moganetsi, said both the accused and the wife are staying together and that the police had not completed recording statements from witnesses.

“I am yet to record a statement from one of the witnesses after court. The accused also has another pending matter before court. He went away from home and when he arrived, without any misunderstanding he threatened the wife,” Constable Moganetsi explained to the court.

He further told the court that Puleng uttered the words when Bonang was with her nine- months-old baby and another aged six, who is too young to testify before court.

Posing more questions on the investigating officer to prove his innocence, Chief Puleng asked, “you told the court that there is another witness from whom you are to record a statement, who is that witness since you said the victim was with the children only?

In response Moganetsi said he could not divulge the names of the witness since the case was still under investigation.

“How about if it turns out that the evidence is insufficient and more damage is inflicted on my marriage, my wife divorcing me while I am being incarcerated?” asked the chief.

Moganetsi stated that they were just following the legal procedure and explained that a case withdrawal could be made if the evidence was insufficient.

Magistrate Kaveri Kapeko denied the accused bail and locked him up till January 19th, 2021 when he will be appearing for mention.”