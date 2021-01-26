One artist whose work ethic has come to Big Weekend’s attention is the talented, Teachere.

The Molepolole born Hip Hop/Motswalista singer broke into the music industry in 2019 and has since released nine singles.

Whilst his debut track ‘Ke kgathetse’ proved quite the hit, his follow-up efforts have failed to create the same impact and have largely faded into obscurity.

However, his latest release, ‘Get Down’ looks set for big things.

The song features seasoned artists such as Kast, Yung Amazing, and Legacy DG.

The single oozes quality and shows the producer, Kesk took his time putting this classic together.

RATING: 7/10