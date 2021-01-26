Connect with us

Investigations into stepson’s murder complete

Published

ACCUSED: Bashi Ramaphoi

Investigations in a case in which a man is accused of setting his unruly stepson on fire last year February following a family feud are said to be complete.

58-year-old Bashi Ramaphoi of Mmopane, who is currently out on bail, was initially facing a grievous bodily harm charge, which was later changed to murder after the victim, Motlhatlhobi Ramaphoi died of his injuries at Princess Marina Hospital.

Court previously heard that trouble started over a misunderstanding between the 40-year-old Motlhatlhobi and his sisters.

He allegedly stormed off, returning later in the evening to start a fight.

It was at that point that the stepfather reportedly tried to intervene, which Motlhatlhobi did not like.

“Didimala wena ke tla go raga dithala! “Shut up lest I kick your balls!” Motlhathobi allegedly said, threatening his stepdad, threat police say ultimately cost the younger man his life.

Fuelled by the insults, furious Bashi is said to have doused Motlhatlhobi with a flammable substance and set him alight.

The stepson suffered severe burns and was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds two weeks later.

Giving court an update on the matter this week, State Prosecutor Inspector Galekhutle Mashumba said investigations into the matter are complete.

He said the pathologist have given them the report of the cause of death and confirmation of the flammable substance that was used.

Ramaphoi will be back in court on the 18th of February for a case status hearing.

