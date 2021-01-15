“Ke tsile go go bolaya ke bo ke ipolaya, jaaka ntsalao a bolaile mosadi abo a ipolaya. (I am going to kill you and commit suicide just like your cousin killed his wife and committed suicide,” those are the words of an enraged man threatening his former girlfriend)”.

The threatening words are said to have been uttered by a 22-year-old Omphile Mokoma after he found his ex-girlfriend, Omphile Maipolelo with her new lover last Saturday.

Mokoma is said to have arrived in the evening when Maipolelo was about to close the tuck-shop where she works.

The accused allegedly threatened Maipolelo in the presence of her boyfriend who ran for his life while his girlfriend locked herself up in a tuck-shop.

The suspect was also facing another charge of resisting arrest by the police the following day after the case was reported.

He allegedly threatened the officers on duty with a knife and they feared for their life and ran away and only managed to arrest him after an armed officer was called.

Prosecutor Sub Inspector Patrick Senatla pleaded for the accused to be remanded in custody as he said the investigating officer was yet to record witnesses’ statements for the matter to be forwarded to DPP.

“The investigating officer is on sick leave due to the injuries he sustained on the shoulder during the time the accused resisted arrest,” explained Senatla.

Mokoma will remain behind bars until his next appearance scheduled for status hearing on January 25th, 2021.