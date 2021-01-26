Karate’s timely health kick

In a huge boost to the sport, the Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) have secured a landmark four-year deal with Kalafhi Medical Centre worth P800, 000.

Set to run until 2024, the agreement sees Kalafhi Medical Center become the official healthcare provider for all karate national teams.

Breaking down the arrangement’s finer details, BOKA President Tshepo Bathai told Voice Sport, “All athletes, coaches, and team managers are going to be covered.

“Medical doctors will be present at all training of the national team and the medical team doctor will accompany the team during both domestic and international camps.”

Bathai is adamant the partnership, officially launched this week, will play a big part in growing the sporting code in Botswana.

“We are very excited because most of our National team athletes are not fully covered by medical aids. The medical cover by Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) only covers athletes if they get injured in a championship or inside the dojo, preparing for a championship. In the BNSC arrangement, BOKA has to seek approval first before they can send an athlete to the hospital. Now athletes will be able to go Kalafhi or call for them to be attended to,” explained Bathai.

For her part, Kalafhi Medical Center, Managing Director Dr. Matlhogonolo Mongwa said, “We are proud to help the sports community during these hard times of Covid-19 pandemic, and it is not only in monetary terms but with knowledge and skills as well.”

Mongwa, whose company was set up in March 2018 and currently boasts five branches in Gaborone, promised this was just the beginning of Kalafhi’s foray into the sporting world.

“We aspire to do more in our sporting arena, and a relationship with BOKA is the start of everything. We believe in a holistic approach and advocacy for preventative health measures, of which sports is key as it promotes both mental and physical activity,” concluded Dr. Mongwa.