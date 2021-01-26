Entertainment
King Bee Launches Leungo Andre Pitse Foundation
Proving his heart is as big as his mouth, one of the country’s most popular media personalities, Leungo Andre Pitse, will launch his foundation next week.
The Leungo Andre Pitse Foundation marks the realisation of a dream two-and-a-half years in the making.
To announce the initiative’s arrival, Pitse plans to sponsor 10 yet-to-be-identified students – five boys and five girls – through school.
Although he was slightly cagey with the details, the 33-year-old star of both radio and TV told Voice Entertainment, “I am a firm believer that education and academia is the gateway to boosting one’s self-confidence and staring off any conversation really.
“The pilot project is fully funded from my savings although I have partnered with an elite gentleman for the foundation. The sponsorship will be open to candidates across the country and the criteria and selection process will be revealed next week.”
Asked what motivated such a generous, life-changing move, the Yarona FM presenter explained he was desperate to ‘get out of his comfort zone and extend a helping hand’.
“Look Covid-19 has really shaken the world. There is no guarantee of a tomorrow. I did not just want to be that guy on TV, I want to leave a legacy, and what better way to leave a legacy than to positively influence the future generation by investing in their futures.
“I wanted to do something that will impact people’s lives. This is something that really comes from the deepest depths of my heart!”
Promising this was just the beginning, the man whose five-year stint on Btv’s Flava Dome catapulted him to further fame added, “It is still at infancy stage with the pilot project but bigger things will be rolled out in time.”
It seems, then, that the flamboyant anchor is well on his way to achieving his ambition of being named amongst the top 100 influential people in Africa by end of 2022. Voice Entertainment wishes King Bee all the best in that quest!
