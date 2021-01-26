Hip Hop beauty, Danielle Swagger has released a music video to go with her song, ‘La vie est belle’ (Life is Beautiful).

According to the young hit-maker, the song boasts a slightly different sound from the trademark robust raps she has become famous for.

In the track, Swagger describes the environment she lives in and the breathtaking scenery of her Reunion Island home.

“In French, there is a saying, ‘la plus belle vie c’est simple’, meaning, the most beautiful things in life are simple,” she explained, adding the song was produced by Stan Records with visuals delivered by Color Island Productions.

The Gaborone native urged her fans to rally behind her as she approaches the release of her first solo album, ‘Are You Ready?’

RATING: 6/10