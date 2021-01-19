Khakhea Primary School head, Toppie Lucy Segale, was on Friday fined 8 herds of cattle for wrecking a marriage and snatching a husband.

In his ruling, Kgosi Tsimane of Ramotswa described the 55-year- old convicted marriage wrecker as, “A shameless home wrecker who had proved beyond reasonable doubt that she had been having an affair with a married man for many years until he finally left his first wife, Prophetess Kebelaele Ditsebe of Solution House by Jesus Christ in Mochudi to marry her last year, barely a month after his divorce.”

“Clearly, you had partnered with the husband to get rid of his wife so that he can marry you. Both of you have given enough evidence that she was an obstacle to your affair. You even married immediately after their divorce,” said Kgosi Tsimane.

Giving evidence in court the divorced wife said that her husband’s affair with 55- year- old Segale dated back to 1993.

“One day I lost my phone and started using my husband’s and that’s where I found Segale’s love messages. When I first confronted him, he denied the accusations but he eventually confessed and called her in my presence to end the affair only for me to catch them again,” said the 58-year-old Prophetess Ditsebe.

She further testified that a fellow clergyman, Pastor Kgori, who was also a counselor had told her that Segale had confided in him that she and the cheating husband, Shima Ditsebe had visited a traditional doctor who had performed a ritual to join them together spiritually using feaces, vaginal fluids, and sperms.

She was also told that the cheating couple then went on to use more traditional doctors to strengthen their affair.

Another witness, Pastor Johnson Moilwa said that a church committee that was formed to restore the couple’s marriage looked promising at first but eventually failed.

“We even arranged for Mr. Ditsebe to go and seek help in Nigeria from Prophet T.B. Joshua. We were shocked that when he came back, nothing had changed. The affair continued and now he has married his former mistress,” he said.

In her defense, Segale said she met Ditsebe (husband) in 1980 and started dating him in 1985 long before he married his first wife.

“We only broke up in 1990 when he told me that he was getting married. I moved on with my life and I joined Mountain of Liberation church and committed myself to it,” she said.

She denied the affair and said that he called her in 2018 and proposed marriage.

“He came back to me asking for my hand in marriage, not a love relationship. So I told him that I would accept it if he could give me evidence that he was not with his wife. As I’m talking, we have been married for only a month now,” she said.

Appearing in court as his new wife’s only witness, Ditsebe blamed his ex-wife for the collapse of their marriage.

He said he moved out of their matrimonial home and knew the marriage was over when she did not bother to look for him.

Ditsebe said he first dated Segale in 1985 and broke up with her and that they got back together again in the 90s.

He divorced his ex-wife last year in October and married Segale the following month, despite a looming home-wrecking case that was lodged in 2019.

Meanwhile, the ex-wife who had initially filed a P1 Million suite said she was happy with the judgment.

“God has fought for me,” she said.

The court gave Segale 45 days to pay the fine or have her property auctioned to pay the debt.

Segale refused to comment.