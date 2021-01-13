News
Maun a hot spot for new Covid-19 variant
Director of Health Services, Dr Malebogo Kebabonye, says Maun has been detected as a hot spot for new variant dubbed the South African 501.V2.
Dr Kebabonye made the revelation this week when addressing the nation on Botswana’s preparedness in dealing with the pandemic.
“We have detected an unusual spread pattern observed in the Maun area which led us to believe that it is the new variant similar to the one is South Africa being the 501.V2,” she said.
The Director of Health Services however revealed that their investigation do not show the extent to which the country is affected. “Case investigation confirmed that the new variant is present within the population. Further investigations reveal that the variant did not affect the Maun cluster only but has also been detected in other areas. The investigations did not conclude the extent of the penetration but only that it is present,” she said.
According to Kebabonye, the new variant is highly transmissible than the old variant.
She further stated that the new variant does increase the severity of the disease but what remains is the symptoms or presentation of the disease in individuals.
“The implication of the finding in Botswana is that potential increase of cases will put unnecessary pressure on the health system. If this happens we may end up losing more lives. It needs to be stressed that its important to take preventative measures as previously communicated,” she stressed further.
Turning to handling of the dead affected by Covid-19, Kebabonye advised for strict handling of the corpses and cautioned against viewing of corpses affected by the disease.
“Any corpse has the potential to spread the disease. It is important to limit contact with dead bodies. Corpses with active disease are required to be buried within 72 hours, ” she said.
According to the latest statistics, as of January 8 2021, there are currently 1474 active cases with 13 310 recoveries. With a total of 59 related deaths.
@sharonmathala
Sharonm@thevoicebw.com
Maun a hot spot for new Covid-19 variant
Covid-19 patient commits suicide
Pitsane West murder suspect still at large
Dutlwe chief back in court for threatening to kill wife
Double murder suspect remanded in custody
New Year murder suspect remanded
We are not defecting to BDP- Mmolotsi & Hikuama
Police arrest double-murder suspect
Battered man accuses police of brutality
My husband is just insecure- Kagiso Sento
Vee and Kagiso’s turbulent flight into 2021
Don’t step outside your gate to welcome 2021- Police
Amantle Montsho charged for careless driving
Met Services warn of heavy floods in North East Botswana
Forex trading scam
Top 10 Batswana who were influential in 2020
MyStar Talent Search Show crowned their 14th winner
Olopeng engaged
Dr Gure’s junk
Things they say:
We are not defecting to BDP- Mmolotsi & Hikuama
New Year murder suspect remanded
Double murder suspect remanded in custody
Pitsane West murder suspect still at large
Covid-19 patient commits suicide
Dutlwe chief back in court for threatening to kill wife
Maun a hot spot for new Covid-19 variant
The Voice Virtual Music Festival 2020
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Trending
-
News6 days ago
We are not defecting to BDP- Mmolotsi & Hikuama
-
News6 days ago
New Year murder suspect remanded
-
News3 days ago
Double murder suspect remanded in custody
-
News3 days ago
Pitsane West murder suspect still at large
-
News2 days ago
Covid-19 patient commits suicide
-
News3 days ago
Dutlwe chief back in court for threatening to kill wife