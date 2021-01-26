Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Maun’s crippling COVID shortage

Published

Maun's crippling COVID shortage
NATIONAL TASK-FORCE TEAM COORDINATOR: Dr. Kereng Masupu

*Currently, only one quarantine centre operational

*Has capacity for 20 patients

Following a surge of Covid-19 cases in Maun, with 168 active cases confirmed as of last Wednesday, the tourist town’s lack of quarantine centres has been thrown into sharp focus.

Currently, the town’s sole operational isolation center is at Botswana Open University (BOU), which can only hold 20 patients.

It means that 148 people infected with Coronavirus are having to self-isolate at home.

The Presidential Covid-19 Task Force Coordinator, Dr. Kereng Masupu, confirmed the disturbing development during a support visit to Maun last week.

“Maun General Hospital, Botswana Wildlife Training Institute, Matshwane Clinic, and Botswana Open University were selected as isolation centers in Maun. The only one that is running is the Botswana Open University. Others are being renovated, and we came to witness the progress,” explained Masupu.

Divulging further depressing details, Dr. Masupu added, “The Maun General Hospital project, which has a bigger capacity, is experiencing a lot of vandalism and theft. Electrical cables are stolen and this delays the whole project. We need this center running before the situation gets out of control.”

The coordinator also admitted the Task Force is aware that many of those in self-isolation was not following the quarantine protocols properly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The people have been urged to stay home but most of them leave their houses before their mandatory 10 days quarantine elapses. They mix with other people hence increasing the risk of transmission. We are often called by neighbours tipping us off about those patients who fail to abide.”

To date, the Northwest District has recorded a total of 317 cases and six deaths since the pandemic first hit back in March last year.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

DNA results implicate teacher in defilement case

Accused had allegedly bought some pills for victim to terminate the pregnancy

6 days ago
Sending sinister facebook message lands youth in court Sending sinister facebook message lands youth in court

News

Sending sinister facebook message lands youth in court

A Thamaga youth has been charged with threat-to-kill after allegedly sending his baby mama a sinister Facebook message warning ‘her death was near’. 21-year-old...

1 day ago
Eloise Eloise

News

WEATHER FORECAST: Eloise

Remnants of the Tropical Cyclone Eloise are expected to bring heavy rains in some parts of the country from January 24th. Today the Tropical...

5 days ago

News

Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her children

A Molepolole man has been remanded in custody for allegedly shooting to death his defenceless girlfriend in front of her two children at Mahetlwe...

2 days ago
MDCB’s investment in Minergy could diversify the economy MDCB’s investment in Minergy could diversify the economy

Business

MDCB’s investment in Minergy could diversify the economy

MDCB’s investment in Masama Coal Mine could help diversify the economy Minerals Development Company Botswana (MDCB)’s an investment in Minergy has the potential to...

1 day ago

News

Wildlife officer succumbs to buffalo attack injuries

A 47-year-old Wildlife officer who originates from Etsha 13 has this morning lost his life from injuries sustained from an attack by a stray...

2 days ago

News

Fisherman drowns in a pond

The body of a 42-year-old man was fished out of a pond along the river at Shashe Brige village on Saturday night. The Kalakamati...

1 day ago
Mini cooper zooming to the bank Mini cooper zooming to the bank

Sports

Mini cooper zooming to the bank

Midfield maestro secures P250, 000 pay day Amid social media speculation the deal had fallen through at the last minute, Voice Sport can exclusively...

1 day ago
Advertisement