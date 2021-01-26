Mini cooper zooming to the bank

Midfield maestro secures P250, 000 pay day

Amid social media speculation the deal had fallen through at the last minute, Voice Sport can exclusively reveal Mothusi Cooper is officially a Lusaka Dynamos player.

The talented 23-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Zambian Super League team, putting pen to paper on the 8th of January.

All paperwork, including work permit and registration, is now complete and the player began training with his new side on Monday.

The deal includes a P250, 000 signing-on fees for the dreadlocked star, just rewards for Cooper’s fine form in the last three years.

Indeed, since signing for Township Rollers in 2018, the diminutive midfielder has been one of the standout players of local football.

Popa will also benefit from Cooper’s move, with Dynamo’s forking out a further P200, 000 to secure his services.

Rollers are also entitled to 15 percent of any future transfers involving the Tsabong native.

As part of the contract, Dynamos have agreed to fly Cooper’s agent, Bakang Moipone to a home game at least once a month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lusaka-based outfit is said to have approached Cooper shortly after Botswana’s 1-0 triumph over Zambia in an AFCON qualifier back in November.

‘Mini Cooper’ won rave reviews for his performance in the Zebra’s victory, displaying maturity, excellent awareness and winning numerous tackles in an all-action display. His positional play and incredible fitness levels – especially considering he had hardly played in the previous eight months – also caught the eye.

For local fans it came as little surprise, having watched Cooper dominate domestically, skillfully weaving his way past bamboozled defenders on a weekly basis.

While he remains fully focused on his new mission, the former Extension Gunners starlet ultimately has ambitions of playing in Europe.

It is a dream that, but for a cruel twist of fate, could have become reality earlier than anticipated.

A day after agreeing on terms with Dynamos, Czech Republic Premier League side, Dynamo Ceske Budejovice offered Cooper a contract. The same day, Egyptian First Division club Ennpi FC, also got in contact with an offer.

Both were a day too late; their malaise was Dynamos gain.

In a brief interview with Voice Sport on Wednesday, Cooper noted he was joining a very competitive league and is under no illusions of the task ahead.

“I chose Zambia because it does not have a foreign players quota. In my new club, we are about 14 [foreign players] and this means competition is going to be extremely high in the starting line-up,” said the man who joined Gunners as an 18-year-old schoolkid from Goodhope Senior.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He has come a long way since then, but if Cooper has his way, this is only the beginning.

“I am so determined and I will remain focused to take my career to another level. This is a step in the right direction and the beginning of greater things. I am inspired by Percy Tau, from our neighboring country, who is currently doing well in the English Premier League with Brighton. If he can, what can stop me?” concluded Cooper.

For his part, Moipone said despite the late offers from the Czech Republic and Egypt, he has no regrets about helping his client complete his Zambian move.

“I am glad Township Rollers agreed to release him. We need international experience especially for our national team players so that they can add value. He has an option of a one-year extension and we will see how it goes but so far the reception is good,” said Moipone.

All at Voice Sport wish Cooper the very best of luck. Continue doing what you do best!