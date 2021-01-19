Entertainment
Mis Kats back and on the attack
Shaya does not like writing about people who have passed on as it brings back sad memories to close friends and families but this one cannot be left to pass.
If there is one person who is less than upset about the sad passing of former Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) Secretary-General, Roseline Panzirah Matshome, it is the individual behind the controversial Facebook account, ‘Mis Kats’.
The late politician was the only person who knew how to shut up the Pseudo.
Matshome’s comments on every post made by Mis Kats forced the person behind it to leave Facebook since he/she was being exposed for his/her ill-informed political posts.
However, soon after Matshome’s untimely passing, ‘Mis Kats’ is back and making noise again.
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Maun a hot spot for new Covid-19 variant
-
News6 days ago
Boy, 8, allegedly witnesses mum’s murder
-
News2 days ago
Man charged for raping and forcing victim to take a bath
-
News4 days ago
Botswana police mourn ‘Boots’ the sniffer dog
-
News5 days ago
Jilted lover threatens to kill ex-girlfriend like her late cousin
-
News4 days ago
Police bust Letlhakane drug peddlers
-
News5 days ago
De Beers urged to reconsider Frontline Reward Initiative
-
News5 days ago
Uganda 2021 elections in controversy