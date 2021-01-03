News
My husband is just insecure- Kagiso Sento
Kwaito-Kwasa star, Odirile ‘Vee’ Sento’s wife, Kagiso says dramatic events that took place when the couple ushered in the new year- resulting in police intervention, were a result of her husband’s insecurities in their relationship.
The couple welcomed the new year with a night of violence as cops were called to their posh Phakalane home where Vee chose to settle the matter without pressing any charges.
Yesterday (Saturday), after details of their dramatic night went viral on social media, Kagiso invited The Voice to give her side of the story. “We had been hanging out by the pool area like a regular family. At around 2am the children retired for bed whilst we continued our night watching television,” Kagiso said, pausing occasionally to attend to phone calls by family and other well-wishers.
“As the night went on I received a phone call from one of his fans wishing us a happy new year,” she said, continuing the interview with The Voice. “As soon as I hung up the call Vee accused me of infidelity and I tried to explain to him who the person on the phone was,” Kagiso explained.
According to Kagiso the altercation got so intense that the Kwaito Kwasa star smashed her phone beyond repair. “I then called one of my friends still trying to explain to my husband who that person was. He was having none of it and he smashed my phone. Out of anger I tried to wrestle for his phone but he managed to hide it from me,” Kagiso continued.
Although she denied beating up her husband, Kagiso admitted that she tried to smash his vehicles in retaliation. “He smashed my phone for no reason. That is why I flipped and wanted to smash the cars. His insecurities got the best of him. I never touched him physically. It was just a verbal altercation. He has never touched me physically either,” she further stated.
“I was just retaliating because he broke my phone. I love my husband and my family, I wouldn’t just act out for no reason. It’s just unfortunate that you got the story that I wouldn’t want to go public, “Kagiso stated.
According to the fashionable wife of the superstar, as the altercation went on, her husband was able to call security as she threatened to smash his cars in retaliation.
“He locked me inside the house as I threatened to smash his cars. He then called security. The bit about me hitting him and him not pressing charges is not a true reflection of what happened. I am the one who asked him to leave because had he stayed in that night, things would have gotten out of control, “she explains.
Throughout the interview Kagiso maintains she wouldn’t act out for no reason. She maintains she was retaliating because of the situation.
“I am being labelled as some psycho but I am not. I wouldn’t just assault my husband. I never did. I never touched him. I would be lying if I say he laid hands on me too.”
Vee’s phone has also since been unreachable.
@sharonmathala
Sharonm@thevoicebw.com
Police arrest double-murder suspect
Battered man accuses police of brutality
My husband is just insecure- Kagiso Sento
Vee and Kagiso’s turbulent flight into 2021
Don’t step outside your gate to welcome 2021- Police
Amantle Montsho charged for careless driving
Met Services warn of heavy floods in North East Botswana
Forex trading scam
Top 10 Batswana who were influential in 2020
MyStar Talent Search Show crowned their 14th winner
Olopeng engaged
Dr Gure’s junk
Things they say:
Han C released latest album “Itsaula”
Charma gal releases Christmas hit, “Ke nna ke di busang”
Obzar the loud-mouthed, hard-hitting comedian from Maun
Botswana former Badminton national player made history
Steame Programme Soars into F/town
Funding progressing at snail’s pace for Tlou Energy
Christmas came earlier for Monarch Destitute Center
Vee and Kagiso’s turbulent flight into 2021
My husband is just insecure- Kagiso Sento
Met Services warn of heavy floods in North East Botswana
Amantle Montsho charged for careless driving
Man sustains burns while torching ex-lover’s house
Forex trading scam
Top 10 Batswana who were influential in 2020
Olopeng engaged
Dr Gure’s junk
Things they say:
MyStar Talent Search Show crowned their 14th winner
Don’t step outside your gate to welcome 2021- Police
Charma gal releases Christmas hit, “Ke nna ke di busang”
Han C released latest album “Itsaula”
Botswana former Badminton national player made history
From diamonds to dresses
Where are they now?
Steame Programme Soars into F/town
Obzar the loud-mouthed, hard-hitting comedian from Maun
Suspected mentally ill man in court for shooting stepdad
The Voice Virtual Music Festival 2020
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Trending
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Vee and Kagiso’s turbulent flight into 2021
-
News4 days ago
Met Services warn of heavy floods in North East Botswana
-
News4 days ago
Amantle Montsho charged for careless driving
-
News6 days ago
Man sustains burns while torching ex-lover’s house
-
News4 days ago
Forex trading scam
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Top 10 Batswana who were influential in 2020
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Olopeng engaged
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Dr Gure’s junk