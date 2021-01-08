Molepolole Magistrates Court has remanded in custody, a 22-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his friend to death at Mahibitswane lands on New Year’s Day.

Phenyo Letlamego of Lekgwapheng ward, is accused of the murder of talented dancer of Molepolole tranditional troupe, Kwena-a-Madiba, 20-year-old Tshepang Lepelong also from Lekgwapheng ward.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 0200hrs when the accused and the deceased were entertaining themselves with others at a shebeen.

The duo, Letlamego and Lepelong allegedly had a misunderstanding which led to a fight that ended with Letlamelo stabbing the deceased with a knife on the left side of the chest before he fled the scene.

According to the police, the suspect was later arrested the same day after he was handed by his parents over to Molepolole police station.

During arraignment, the prosecutor Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Uyapo Koketso pleaded for the accused be remanded in custody as investigations were still at an early stage.

“There are witnesses who have not yet recorded statements, the investigating officer is still rounding them up, may the accused be remanded to allow the investigations to be completed,” pleaded ASP Koketso.

Magistrate Rosemary Khuto ordered the prosecution to avail the investigating officer to address the issue of bail at the next mention scheduled for January 26th, 2021.

However, Letlamego had nothing to say when given chance by the court to speak. He will be locked up in custody till his next mention.

Molepolole police have recorded two cases of murder since December 30th, 2020 till todate.