No relieve for man accused or raping niece

Published

RE-REMANDED: The man suspected of raping his four-year-old niece

This Tuesday, Francistown Magistrate Court once again denied bail to a 23-year-old man accused of raping his niece on 19 December.

The suspect, who cannot be named to protect the child’s identity, is said to have raped his four-year-old blood relative at their home in Tonota’s Semotswane ward.

He was arrested on the same day as the alleged incident and has been locked up ever since.

Successfully securing the accused’s detainment for a second time, Prosecutor Kenneth Edward told court investigations were still being conducted.

“The accused person should be further remanded for his safety because the relatives are still angry over the alleged matter,” added Edward.

During the initial arraignment back in December, the Investigating Officer (IO), Keneilwe Bayani revealed the suspect has an outstanding rape case in which he ‘sexually harassed’ another child.

“Now people do not have trust in us [the Police]. They think we do not protect the minor from the accused,” explained the IO, adding that in the recent case the complainant and accused reside in the same yard.

“The accused is the uncle to the victim. We have engaged the social worker as the victim is traumatized with this incident, even the mother is traumatized,” stated Bayani.

When he first appeared in court, the suspect begged for bail on the basis that he is responsible for fetching water for the family with the donkey cart.

“I look after the family’s livestock and I am the one cooking for the family as I am the last born,” he said.

Seemingly resigned to his fate, this time the suspect did not try for bail, accepting his remand without complaint.

He is due to appear in court again on 22 January.

