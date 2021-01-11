Ramatlabama Police have confirmed the death of a 64-year-old woman of Pitsane West whose decomposed body was found at her house on New Year’s day.

Allegations are that the perpetrators forced entry through the window into the house before committing the crime.

The victim is said to have been staying alone and she was last seen on Boxing Day.

Ramatlabama Police Station Commander, Superintendent Zibani Mbisana, confirmed the incident.

He said investigations into the matter are ongoing and that no arrest has been made.

“We received a report from the deceased’s relatives after they found her decomposed body. The Doctor was called to the scene immediately where he certified the victim dead and the pathologist also did the postmortem on the spot. We suspect foul play because the victim’s hands were tied back with a rope. We are waiting for the postmortem results to guide in our investigations. We appeal to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects,” said Mbisana

The Station Commander advised relatives to always check on one another more often, especially those who stay alone.

He said for now they do not know the exact day the murder was committed.

Superintendent Mbisana said the victim was buried the same day as her body was badly decomposed.